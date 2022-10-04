Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.