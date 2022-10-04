PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,324,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,143 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.7% of Truist Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of PepsiCo worth $387,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.2 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $165.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.94 and its 200-day moving average is $170.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $228.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.50.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

