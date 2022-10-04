iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $215.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

