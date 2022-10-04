Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 13,190 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,190 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 6,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 162,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,632 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 68.76, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,427.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $668,939.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,433,248. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

