Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 3.3 %

BX stock opened at $86.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,161,423 shares of company stock valued at $86,730,717. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.42.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

