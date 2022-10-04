Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,611,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,646,000 after purchasing an additional 90,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,175,168,000 after acquiring an additional 555,419 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.0% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after acquiring an additional 723,042 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,254,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,227,000 after acquiring an additional 174,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $250.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $291.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.97. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $242.61 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.92.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

