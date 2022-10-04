Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 717,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,466,000 after buying an additional 72,668 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 63,152 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 33,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.69. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

