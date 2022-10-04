Howland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $456.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $540.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $185.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $443.64 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

