Howland Capital Management LLC Buys 2,084 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,464 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 445.4% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

CSCO stock opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average is $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

