Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $6.63 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $456.78 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $443.64 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $514.77 and a 200-day moving average of $540.83. The stock has a market cap of $185.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

