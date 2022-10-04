Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Raises Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in General Electric by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after buying an additional 23,155,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $698,826,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,915 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in General Electric by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 3,169,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,383,000 after purchasing an additional 591,307 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in General Electric by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,756,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,204,000 after purchasing an additional 584,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $63.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.45. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.