GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISRG opened at $193.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.94 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.72 and a 200 day moving average of $228.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

