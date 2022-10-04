Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 3,509 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,873,879,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in PayPal by 410.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 72.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in PayPal by 167.6% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $563,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,934 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $87.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $100.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $273.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

