GraniteShares Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Medtronic by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,619 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 305,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,584,000 after buying an additional 35,414 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 193,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,988,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 372,134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,498,000 after buying an additional 221,428 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Up 2.4 %

MDT stock opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.37. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $128.85.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Raymond James downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

