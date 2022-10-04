Retirement Guys Formula LLC Trims Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,313 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TIP opened at $106.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

