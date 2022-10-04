Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 444 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,884,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,385,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 79.4% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 44,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $75.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.62. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

