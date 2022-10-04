Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.