Howland Capital Management LLC Makes New $333,000 Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 579,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 350,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,582,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,070,000. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $294.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $318.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.92. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $287.04 and a 12 month high of $369.50.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

