Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of BSET stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $24.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $146.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,029 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

