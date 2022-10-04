TheStreet Upgrades Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) to B

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th.

NASDAQ:BSET opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

