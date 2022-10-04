Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $608.05.

Lam Research Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $389.68 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $358.00 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $450.13 and a 200 day moving average of $465.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.09 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.07%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

