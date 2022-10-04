Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Holdings Lifted by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 31.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 22,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $960,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 33.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.27.

NYSE NOC opened at $485.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $480.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.70. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $345.90 and a 52-week high of $515.49.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

