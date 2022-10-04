Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,170 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.04.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $85.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $133.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,819. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

