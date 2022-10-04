iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Reduced by BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,945,000 after acquiring an additional 394,911 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $368.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $358.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

