Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $22,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 776,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,005,000 after purchasing an additional 78,158 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.27.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

