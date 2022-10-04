Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,038 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.6% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 50,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.5% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $11,435,000. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 35,377 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 222.6% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 68,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after buying an additional 47,498 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $97.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.63. The company has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

