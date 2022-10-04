CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,165 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,774 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.92.

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $97.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.01. The stock has a market cap of $177.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.