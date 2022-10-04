Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 158.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,408 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,147 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $164.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average of $47.77. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.95 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.