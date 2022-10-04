Savant Capital LLC Has $783,000 Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,350,000 after buying an additional 2,169,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,729 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 19,643.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,579,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,859 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,671 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $65.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.46.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

