Altium Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.