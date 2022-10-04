Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.7% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Trading Up 5.6 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

CVX opened at $151.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $103.58 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.