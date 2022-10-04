Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Lowered by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 4.0% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 42,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 834.6% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 11,618 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 38,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Eaton by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Up 3.3 %

ETN stock opened at $137.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.04 and a 200-day moving average of $140.70. The company has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.15.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

