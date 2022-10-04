General Mills, Inc. (GIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on November 1st

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

General Mills has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. General Mills has a dividend payout ratio of 52.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect General Mills to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

GIS opened at $78.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average of $72.64. General Mills has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,563 shares of company stock worth $8,272,168. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

