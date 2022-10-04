Short Interest in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Grows By 9.2%

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,770,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the August 31st total of 8,030,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,855,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,470 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,970,000 after acquiring an additional 834,377 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200,189 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,300,000 after purchasing an additional 704,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

Shares of FISV opened at $95.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $111.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.44.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

