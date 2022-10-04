First Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $13,302,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $249.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.25.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

