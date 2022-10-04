Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Buys 371 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 59.6% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 25.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in Diageo by 3.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 37,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Diageo by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 29.3% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO opened at $170.50 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $163.50 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.61.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $2.2775 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.