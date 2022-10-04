Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $102.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.74.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.54.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.