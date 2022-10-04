The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Lessened by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.
Insider Activity at TJX Companies
TJX Companies Stock Performance
Shares of TJX opened at $62.90 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TJX Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.
About TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
See Also
