The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Boosted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Boeing by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Boeing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its position in Boeing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 4.1 %

Boeing stock opened at $126.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.05. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94. The stock has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.