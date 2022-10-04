Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,534 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,363 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.56.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Trading Up 4.7 %

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.34. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

