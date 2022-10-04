Horizon Financial Services LLC Purchases New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 659 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 118,905 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $61,073,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,864 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Argus boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.40.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.1 %

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH stock opened at $515.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $528.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $384.76 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

