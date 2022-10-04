KCS Wealth Advisory Boosts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,513 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.3% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 118,905 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,073,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,864 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.40.

NYSE UNH opened at $515.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $384.76 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The firm has a market cap of $482.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

