Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 310 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,280 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $217,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,590 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,252 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $126.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.05. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

