Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 1,745 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.50.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $165.25 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.94 and a 200 day moving average of $170.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.