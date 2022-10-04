AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Increased by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $138.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.65. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.92.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

