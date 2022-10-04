Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 180,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,773,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $225.67 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.83.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

