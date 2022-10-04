Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,180,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,053,000 after acquiring an additional 214,208 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,538,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,053,000 after acquiring an additional 150,853 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,039,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,848,000 after acquiring an additional 313,531 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,018,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,545,000 after purchasing an additional 211,506 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $26.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13.

