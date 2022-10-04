Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Declines By 6.7%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the August 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter worth $220,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average of $51.37. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $63.04.

