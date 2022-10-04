Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) Short Interest Update

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the August 31st total of 6,990,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 951,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRGE. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,039,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Charge Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,684,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charge Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Charge Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Charge Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Charge Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of CRGE opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. Charge Enterprises has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charge Enterprises ( NASDAQ:CRGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.04 million during the quarter. Charge Enterprises had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 288.82%.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Charge Enterprises in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Charge Enterprises Company Profile

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

