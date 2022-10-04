Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $359,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.98. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

